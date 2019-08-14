Arrieta likely to have season-ending procedure

J.T. Realmuto ropes his 16th home run of the season in the fifth inning, then gives the Phillies the lead late to preserve a victory over the Cubs. (0:46)

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta has been placed on the injured list and said he'll likely have surgery for a bone spur in his right elbow.

"I would have liked it to go differently," Arrieta told reporters Wednesday. "I would have liked to pitch the remainder of the season healthy, but it's something that I really couldn't control. The spur stayed pretty dormant for 7-8 years, and it decided to give me trouble and get to a size now where this is only option to me getting back to the pitcher that I am. And that's OK. This is what I have to do."

Arrieta, who has pitched with the injury this summer with sporadic effectiveness, told reporters that if he has the arthroscopic procedure, he'll "probably" not pitch again this season.

Over his past 13 starts, Arrieta has a 5.76 ERA with 84 hits and 25 walks allowed in 65 2/3 innings.

Zach Eflin will start for the Phillies on Saturday, and the team is calling up first baseman Logan Morrison, a veteran left-handed hitter who has been hitting .308 at the Triple-A level this season.