          Diamondbacks' Ray exits game with back spasms

          5:08 PM ET
          Associated Press

          DENVER -- Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray left in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies with spasms in his lower back.

          Ray took the mound in the bottom of the third Wednesday before being visited by manager Torey Lovullo. After a brief meeting, Ray slowly walked toward the dugout with the team trainer. Ray struck out two, walked two and allowed one run over two innings. He threw 45 pitches.

          The 27-year-old Ray was replaced by right-hander Matt Andriese.

          Ray is 10-7 with a 3.99 ERA this season.

