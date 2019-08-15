Twins' Pineda comes off IL, to start Thursday

The Minnesota Twins are taking pitcher Michael Pineda off the 10-day injured list, and the right-hander is expected to start Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Pineda had been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a right triceps strain. He has made 21 starts this season and is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned right-hander Randy Dobnak to Triple-A Rochester.

Dobnak made his major league debut with Minnesota on Friday, pitching four scoreless innings during a loss to the Cleveland Indians.