          Twins' Pineda comes off IL, to start Thursday

          1:16 PM ET
          ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins are taking pitcher Michael Pineda off the 10-day injured list, and the right-hander is expected to start Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers.

          Pineda had been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a right triceps strain. He has made 21 starts this season and is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA.

          In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned right-hander Randy Dobnak to Triple-A Rochester.

          Dobnak made his major league debut with Minnesota on Friday, pitching four scoreless innings during a loss to the Cleveland Indians.

