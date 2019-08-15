D-backs place LHP Ray (back spasms) on IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Robbie Ray on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of lower back spasms.

Ray left his start on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the third inning because of the spasms.

He struck out two, walked two and allowed one run over two innings. He threw 45 pitches in Wednesday's game, which was won by the Rockies 7-6.

The 27-year-old Ray is 10-7 with a 3.99 ERA this season for the Diamondbacks (61-60), who are 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Arizona recalled right-handers Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier from Triple-A Reno in corresponding moves. The Diamondbacks had optioned outfielder Tim Locastro to Reno after Wednesday's game.