New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 39th homer of the season Thursday to tie the National League rookie home run record.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger set the mark when he hit 39 in 2017.

Alonso's three-run home run came in the first inning at SunTrust Park, a 451-foot blast off the Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran.

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge holds the major league rookie home run record after hitting 52 in 2017.