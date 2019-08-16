Royals DFA speedster Hamilton, recall OF Phillips

Center fielder Billy Hamilton, signed during the offseason to give the Kansas City Royals yet another speedster, has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Hamilton hit .211 with 12 doubles, 2 triples and 12 RBIs in 275 at-bats to go along with 18 stolen bases. He had just 14 at-bats in August, with Bubba Starling also seeing action in center field.

The team has recalled outfielder Brett Phillips from Triple-A Omaha to fill Hamilton's roster spot. Phillips was hitting .240 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs for Omaha.