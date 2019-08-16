ROY candidate Tatis going on IL with back strain

Fernando Tatis Jr. belts a solo home run to open up the first inning, giving the Padres an early 1-0 lead over the Mariners. (0:20)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is going on the 10-day injured list with a back strain.

Tatis, a Rookie of the Year candidate who is batting a team-leading .317, left Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with back spasms and did not play Wednesday.

He is eligible to come of the IL on Aug. 24.

Infielder Ty France was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Friday and is playing second base against the Philadelphia Phillies, batting seventh.

Tatis missed 34 games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.