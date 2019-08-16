Cubs recall Russell, option Almora to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH -- One day after their replacement shortstop for Javier Baez made a critical ninth-inning error in a late collapse to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs recalled infielder Addison Russell while demoting outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to Triple-A Iowa.

"There was going to be fewer at-bats against left-handed pitching," general manager Jed Hoyer said. "Getting at-bats in Iowa, before Sept. 1, is a good thing."

Though the move looks like a direct reaction to Thursday's loss in which backup David Bote booted a ball, in reality, the Cubs were thinking of the switch anyway. Russell has thrived at Triple-A since going down while Almora has struggled at the plate, especially against left-handers -- normally his strength. He has a .532 OPS against lefties this year while Russell compiled a 1.060 OPS in his latest stint in the minors.

"I feel like I got back to the original me," Russell said. "Barreling the ball up. Playing on a consistent basis had a lot to do with it."

Addison Russell has thrived at Triple-A since going down. Elaine Thompson/AP

Almora was the Cubs' first-round pick in 2012 and had been with the big league team for the better part of three seasons before the surprise demotion. Russell was sent down last month as much for his mental mistakes as anything. He vowed to be better, including not missing signs, an issue for him previously. The Cubs can't afford any miscues, especially on the road, where they're 23-38 on the season after having been swept by the Phillies.

"We're unbelievably fortunate to be in this position right now," Hoyer said. "We're in first place. We don't deserve to be based on how we've played. If we were in any other division we would be seven back, at least. But we're tied. We should look at that as an incredible opportunity."

The Cubs are 41-19 at home, having often extended their lead in the division there, only to give it back on the road. They are 2-5 on their current trip, haven't won a road series since mid-May and are tied for first place in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We can't keep having this conversation over and over," Hoyer said about the home and road splits. "If we continue that cycle we're going to end up disappointed."

The Cubs also activated reliever Brandon Kintzler from the injured list, as he's fully healed from a pectoral injury, sending down righty James Norwood to open a spot for the veteran.