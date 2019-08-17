Dodgers to try top prospect May as reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try Dustin May, their top pitching prospect, as a reliever this weekend as they look to determine if he has a place on their postseason roster.

May had been slated to start Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that they will instead use the 21-year-old as a reliever at some point in the series.

"Right now, we're just trying to keep our options open as long as we can," Roberts said in explaining how the team plans to use May going forward.

The manager said May is open to being used as a reliever, something he hasn't done since 2017 with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

May has made three starts since making his major league debut Aug. 2. He is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA, going 5 2/3 innings in each appearance.

Roberts said Tony Gonsolin, who is at Triple-A Oklahoma City, could start Sunday or the Dodgers may treat it as a bullpen game.