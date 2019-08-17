Rivera: Time for championship to go back to NY

Mariano Rivera, whose induction into the Hall of Fame was celebrated in the Bronx Saturday, said the New York Yankees have everything they need to hang another championship banner at the stadium this year.

"The only thing that will stop them is God and themselves," Rivera said after the ceremony. "They have everything to do it. I don't see why not. It's time for the championship to go back to New York."

The Yankees have an 82-42 record, tied for best in the majors, and have set records in several offensive categories this season.

Rivera threw out the first pitch before the game against the Cleveland Indians, and the Yankees presented him with a $250,000 check to the Mariano Rivera Foundation to help pay for a learning center the foundation is building in New Rochelle, New York.

Rivera's former manager, Joe Torre, was on the field during the ceremony, and former teammates Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada provided video tributes.

Rivera thanked the Yankees organization for "always giving me the opportunity to be the best," and singled out Yankees fans for being something special.

"There's no gray area," he said as the fans cheered. "It's either good or bad, and I'm glad I did OK. That's why I'm standing here today."

Rivera became the first unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, five years after retiring with a major-league record 652 saves, five World Series rings, and 13 All-Star appearances.

Asked what came next, Rivera said, "There's nothing else you can do. It's just continue living now and moving towards other things. But baseball has been amazing, and for me, I believe as a player this is the culmination of my career."