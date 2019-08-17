Phillies' Arrieta to have season-ending surgery

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will undergo surgery later this month to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, the team told reporters.

Arrieta will miss the remainder of the season and his spot in the rotation has been filled by Zach Eflin, who was relegated to the bullpen last month after struggling as a starter. Eflin is scheduled to start Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

The team said that reliever David Robertson had Tommy John surgery on Thursday and he's expected to miss the 2020 season.

The Phils also placed center fielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL Saturday, a day after he suffered a right groin strain.

Reliever Jared Hughes has been added to the active roster to fill Quinn's spot. The Phils acquired Hughes on Wednesday after he was waived by the Cincinnati Reds.

Arrieta was placed on the injured list on Wednesday, three days after struggling through what would be his final start of the season. Arrieta had been trying to pitch despite the bone spur, but finally realized he couldn't do so effectively.

"I wanted to try and make it work for as long as possible," Arrieta said Wednesday. "I realized that I'm not able to give the team what it needs. The pain is something I can deal with, but it's the loss of feel and the ineffectiveness as the outings wear on. I think that the time is right to make it happen now and get a guy in the rotation that has pitched really well for us and give him an opportunity to get back to the form where he was at earlier in the season for us. I think we'll be in good hands."

Arrieta had an MRI on Thursday before the final decision to have the surgery was made.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.