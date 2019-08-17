Yanks' Boone, Gardner ejected again for ump tiff

After Cameron Maybin strikes out, Aaron Boone is ejected for arguing along with CC Sabathia and then Brett Gardner was tossed for banging his bat on the dugout. (0:48)

NEW YORK -- Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires Saturday, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5.

For the third time in a month -- each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate -- the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone and Gardner as well as pitcher CC Sabathia, who is on the injured list, all being ejected.

The trouble began in the sixth inning after Triple-A ump Ben May called out Cameron Maybin on strikes. The final pitch to Maybin was, according to strike zone charts, a bit outside. He calmly stood and discussed it with May and went back to the bench.

Moments later, things heated up in a hurry.

Boone came rushing from the dugout to confront May, and engaged in an animated argument. When Boone returned to the bench, all seemed calm -- for a moment, anyway.

That's when Boone came back for another go at May, with crew chief Tom Hallion coming in from second base, trying to quell the beef. But at the same time, several Yankees were hollering from the dugout, engaging in a close-up argument with first base ump Phil Cuzzi.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone got ejected after animated exchanges with umpire Ben May. Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

Gardner was ejected after banging his bat against the dugout roof -- it's become his habit when he gets upset -- and then he climbed over the railing to continue to the dispute with Cuzzi. Coaches Phil Nevin, Marcus Thames and Josh Paul also were on the field, holding back Gardner, who was also arguing with third base umpire Todd Tichenor.

It was Gardner's sixth ejection of his career and second in little more than a week.

Last Friday, Gardner was tossed after an incident in Toronto in which plate umpire Chris Segal heard some words from the dugout and singled out the outfielder. Gardner had been silent at the time but earlier had been slamming his bat into the roof of the dugout.

And on July 18, Boone screamed and hollered at another rookie umpire, leading to the expletive-filled rant that prompted the manager to call his hitters "savages" in the batter's box.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.