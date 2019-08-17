Urias gets 20-game domestic violence suspension

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been suspended 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Saturday.

Urias has said he will not appeal. He has already served five games of the suspension while on administrative leave from May 14-21, leaving 15 games remaining to be served.

Urias, 22, was arrested May 13 after an altercation with a woman in a parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall. The Los Angeles city attorney's office announced in June that it would not file charges against Urias as long as he participates in a 52-week domestic counseling program and commits no acts of violence for the next year.

The city attorney said it was deferring prosecution because Urias has no record of criminal behavior and the incident did not result in any physical injury, nor did the woman involved in the altercation indicate to police officers or witnesses that she believed she was a victim.

Urias, in a statement issued through the MLBPA on Saturday, said he's been "fully cooperating" with law enforcement officials and the MLB since May and that he accepts "full responsibility for what I believe was my inappropriate conduct during the incident."

"Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard," Urias continued in his statement. "I hold myself to a higher standard as well. I have taken proactive steps to help me grow as a person on and off the field, and in my relationships."

Urias will be eligible for the postseason, which he said is a reason why he chose not to appeal.

"It is important to me not to create uncertainty for my teammates as we approach the playoffs," Urias said in the statement. "Accepting the suspension is the best path to achieve that goal."

The Dodgers issued their own statement, saying they are encouraged Urias will "learn" from this incident.

"While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner's Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident," the Dodgers' statement said.

Urias, who has alternated between the rotation and the bullpen for the Dodgers, has a 4-3 record with four saves and a 2.53 ERA. The right-hander has 67 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings and a 1.09 WHIP.