          LLWS Live: Cubs, Pirates trek to Williamsport for the Little League Classic

          Maddy Freking becomes 19th girl to play in LLWS (1:35)

          Madddy Freking discribes how proud she is to be just the 19th girl to play in the Little League World Series and offers advice to girls who want to play baseball. (1:35)

          11:53 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Every year at this time Williamsport, Pennsylvania is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of perhaps playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were treated to a taste of the real thing with players from the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

          The third annual MLB Little League Classic pits these National League Central rivals for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday Night Baseball. But before that game, Little Leaguers get a chance to spend some time with the big leaguers who were also in Williamsport to play ball.

          Arrivals and introductions

          Into the ballpark!

          ESPN Staff Writer

          A little sledding at the LLWS

          Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer46m ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Cubs players sitting w little leaguers as Japan and Mexico face off.

          Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer5m ago

