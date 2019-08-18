LLWS Live: Cubs, Pirates trek to Williamsport for the Little League Classic

Every year at this time Williamsport, Pennsylvania is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of perhaps playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were treated to a taste of the real thing with players from the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The third annual MLB Little League Classic pits these National League Central rivals for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday Night Baseball. But before that game, Little Leaguers get a chance to spend some time with the big leaguers who were also in Williamsport to play ball.
Arrivals and introductions
On our way!#LittleLeagueClassic | #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/uiqZX7YIFj— Pirates (@Pirates) August 18, 2019
On a bus with the fam.#LittleLeagueClassic | #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/kIM60MUVX0— Pirates (@Pirates) August 18, 2019
Autographs and selfies as the Cubs make their way to the bus... pic.twitter.com/oGhic5ZBDl— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 18, 2019
We've arrived. #EverybodyIn #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/hAdAfia93W— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2019
Getting advice from @ItsbuccnJoe59 >#LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/4mC2kebn0C— MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019
Rowan Wick talking pitch grips with the Canadian team pic.twitter.com/bj9GfVl5Gq— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 18, 2019
Talking Mexico v Japan, I mean Cubs/Pirates from here coming up at 11 CT on ESPN 1000. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/ME7FFoGCrj— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) August 18, 2019
Into the ballpark!
The major leaguers have arrived in Lamade Stadium to watch some Little League World Series action. @Pirates right-hander @ItsbuccnJoe59 is making friends with a few players from Rhode Island. What are they discussing? What to get from the concession stand. #LLWS #Pirates pic.twitter.com/JiGi8285kU— Aimee Crawford (@AimeeJCrawford) August 18, 2019
📸😁 This is it.— Pirates (@Pirates) August 18, 2019
♥️⚾️ This is everything.#LittleLeagueClassic | #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/o9KVjQ92zG
All three of Maddy Freking's siblings also play baseball-and they're here at the #LLWS to support her. Before the game, Ella Freking (left) told me that her big sis helps her with pitching tips. "She pitched to one batter in regionals," said Ella proudly. "And struck him out!" pic.twitter.com/cDlH24GYTL— Aimee Crawford (@AimeeJCrawford) August 18, 2019
A little sledding at the LLWS
The Pirates have arrived in Williamsport Sunday for the #LittleLeagueClassic. pic.twitter.com/tnt2z0yIu1— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) August 18, 2019
Pin trading is almost as much of a competition as the baseball here in Williamsport. This Midwest fan was more interested in trading with @cotuck than getting an autograph from @ChrisArcher22. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/LlN3dUWMfB— Aimee Crawford (@AimeeJCrawford) August 18, 2019
This is what it's all about. #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/A0OlJHeAL0— MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019
Cubs players sitting w little leaguers as Japan and Mexico face off.
" ... the last time I saw that much blonde hair throwing that hard, it was [Noah] Syndergaard."— ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2019
-Pirates manager Clint Hurdle with respect for Maddy Freking 👏 pic.twitter.com/1MAE8MX2nc