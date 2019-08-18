Nats closer Doolittle goes to IL after blown save

Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee tendinitis, a day after he blew his sixth save chance of the season.

Doolittle, 32, allowed three home runs and four runs in the ninth inning Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers to blow a three-run lead for the Nationals. Washington eventually lost the game 15-14 in 14 innings.

The left-hander is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA since the All-Star break. Overall, the two-time All-Star is 6-4 with 28 saves and a 4.33 ERA this season.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has struggled since the All-Star break, going 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

"I'm still searching for answers," Doolittle said after Saturday's game. "I don't know. ... It just wasn't coming out tonight. That part of the order, that team, there's just nowhere to hide."

Right-hander Kyle McGowin was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move.

The Nationals (66-56) currently hold the first wild-card spot in the National League, with a 1½-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.