          Indians' Kluber exits rehab game with ab issue

          7:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Indians ace Corey Kluber was removed from a minor league start after one inning because of abdominal tightness.

          The team said Kluber, who hasn't pitched in the majors since he broke his arm during a start on May 1, was taken out of Sunday's game for Triple-A Columbus in Charlotte, North Carolina, for precautionary reasons. The two-time Cy Young winner was making his third start as he attempts to return from the injury.

          Kluber walked two and didn't allow a run in his one inning. The 33-year-old was scheduled to spend Monday in Cleveland -- an off day for the Indians -- before rejoining the club in New York.

          It's not yet known if Kluber's abdominal issue is a setback. The Indians have been hoping that he might be able to pitch for them during their September playoff push.

          Kluber won the Cy Young in 2014 and 2017.

