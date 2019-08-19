Braves claim OF Hamilton off waivers from Royals

The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Monday.

Hamilton, 28, hit .211 with 12 doubles and 12 RBIs this season as his stolen base total dropped to 18. He swiped 56 bases in 2014 and increased his total by one in each of the next three seasons.

The switch-hitter signed with the Royals last December after spending the first six seasons of his major league career with Cincinnati, where he was a five-time Gold Glove finalist in center field. Hamilton has 295 career stolen bases, the fifth most of any active player.

To make room for Hamilton, the Braves optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from the Stripers and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow impingement.

Hamilton had a $4.6 million salary on the last-place Reds, who went 67-95. He would have been eligible for free agency after next season.

