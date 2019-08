Carlos Correa strikes out in his only at-bat of the game and exits afterwards with back discomfort. (0:17)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa left after one inning against the Detroit Tigers on Monday because of back discomfort, the team said.

Correa struck out swinging in his only at-bat in the bottom of the first. He was replaced in the lineup before the second inning started.

After the 5-4 win, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Correa was removed because his back felt sore.

"He said he kind of never got loose, never felt comfortable," Hinch said, adding that Correa is day-to-day.