Sources: Yankees, Rosenthal reach minors deal

The New York Yankees have become the latest team to attempt to revive the career of reliever Trevor Rosenthal, reaching a minor league deal with the former All-Star, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney, confirming multiple reports.

After missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Rosenthal signed a deal with the Nationals that could have been worth up to $30 million over two years.

But Rosenthal struggled with Washington, going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 games before being released on June 23. The right-hander joined the Tigers six days later on a minor league deal and returned to the majors with Detroit on July 15.

Rosenthal also struggled with the Tigers, however, posting a 7.00 ERA in 10 appearances before being released Aug. 11. He has allowed 23 earned runs, 11 hits and 26 walks in 15 1/3 innings combined this season with Washington and Detroit.

The 29-year-old had 121 saves in six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012 to 2017 and was an All-Star in 2015. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017.

Rosenthal is the latest veteran reliever added after the July 31 trade deadline by the Yankees, who also have signed right-hander David Hernandez and claimed right-hander Ryan Dull off waivers from the Giants in the past week.