          Braves' Webb (elbow) likely done for season

          11:39 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Braves reliever Jacob Webb is likely done for the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list with an ailing right elbow.

          Webb, 26, had been one of the most effective pitchers in Atlanta's bullpen, with a 4-0 record, 2 saves and a 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances. But he had not pitched in the big leagues since going on the 10-day IL with an elbow impingement July 13.

          Webb began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on July 31, but he struggled in 10 appearances, posting a 6.97 ERA.

          He was recalled from Gwinnett and shifted to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Billy Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers Monday from Kansas City.

