Clemens nixes political run, citing 'climate'

Pitching great Roger Clemens didn't shy away from many battles in his major league career, but politics is something he's not willing to take on.

Clemens had been encouraged to run as a Republican candidate for the seat of Texas Republican Rep. Pete Olson, who announced his retirement last month.

The 57-year-old Clemens said he was honored but had "no interest" in running for office.

"The climate in politics at this time is much more than I would want to undertake, along with my family considerations," Clemens said in a message to Olson that was obtained by ABC News.

"I am a Republican and I support our President and will continue to do so," Clemens said. "No matter who our President may be, I will continue my support of them and root for them to be successful, just as I did when President Obama was in office.

"I will ... do all I can to continue to promote the quality of life issues that we respect and try to maintain as citizens of the State of Texas and the United States."

Roger Clemens, 57, currently serves as a special assistant to the General Manager of the Astros.

The seven-time Cy Young winner and 1986 American League MVP has been based in Texas since he pitched for the Longhorns, leading them to the College World Series championship in 1983.

He went on to a 24-year, record-setting major league career with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros, recording 354 wins and more than 4,500 strikeouts.

Despite those achievements, he has not been named to the Baseball Hall of Fame because of allegations that he used steroids during his career. Clemens denied those allegations in testimony before Congress in 2008, then was charged with perjury. He was found not guilty of that charge.

