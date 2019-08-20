Hernandez, Taylor rejoin Dodgers; Negron on IL

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielders Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor off the injured list on Tuesday, hours before the beginning of a six-game homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

Right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was called up from Triple-A. To create three spots on the active roster, the Dodgers placed infielder Kristopher Negron on the injured list with what the team called neck stiffness and optioned outfielder Kyle Garlick and right-handed reliever Casey Sadler to the minor leagues.

Hernandez began the season as the starting second baseman and was batting .238/.309/.433 with 16 home runs before injuring his left hand on July 24. Taylor, who spent the last five weeks recovering from a fractured left forearm, carries a .261/.334/.452 slash line with eight home runs.