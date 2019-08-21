Nats' Strickland injured in weight-room mishap

Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland injured his face when a weight bar struck him before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, manager Dave Martinez said.

"He had a little accident in the weight room," Martinez told reporters, according to a report by MLB.com. "So he's going to get X-rays. We won't know the extent of it until the X-rays come back."

The Nationals didn't release results of the exam, but Strickland later posted about the injury on Instagram

Strickland, 30, was seen in the clubhouse before Tuesday's game with a bandaged nose, according to reports.

Strickland, who was acquired by the Nationals from the Seattle Mariners on July 31, is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in eight appearances for Washington this season.