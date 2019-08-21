Astros SS Correa, RHP Sanchez bound for IL

Carlos Correa strikes out in his only at-bat of the game and exits afterwards with back discomfort. (0:17)

The Houston Astros are placing shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, manager AJ Hinch said after Tuesday night's 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Correa was out of the lineup Tuesday after leaving Monday night's game after the first inning with back discomfort. It will be the second stint on the IL this season for Correa, who missed two months earlier this season after his rib was fractured during a massage.

He's hitting .278 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 72 games.

Sanchez started for Houston on Tuesday but lasted just 2⅓ innings. He allowed three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one. The team didn't say he was injured during the game, but Hinch said afterward that Sanchez had been dealing with a sore pectoral muscle for some time.

"He didn't look like himself and the reason I took him out was I saw a little decline in [velocity],'' Hinch said. "He started going to his breaking ball all the time. We want him to throw more breaking balls, but it looked like he was just trying to spin the ball in there.''

Sanchez said he has been experiencing soreness in his pectoral muscle for six or seven starts and that he'd been trying to work through it.

"It's kind of been up and down and obviously today when my [velocity] drops the way it did, there's no sense in trying to push through it,'' he said. "Especially knowing where this team is going, and I want to be a part of that down the stretch. So the best bet is just to figure out what's going on and work from there.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.