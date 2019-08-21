        <
        >

          Braves place C McCann on IL with knee sprain

          3:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain, the team announced Wednesday.

          McCann, 35, left Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins in the third inning with the injury.

          He is hitting .264 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 74 games this season. He also was on the IL in April due to a right hamstring strain.

          The Braves recalled catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open roster spot. Jackson, 23, is hitless in three games and 10 at-bats for Atlanta this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices