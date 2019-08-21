Angels rookie P Canning (elbow) returning to IL

Los Angeles Angels rookie starter Griffin Canning is headed back to the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow, the second time this month the injury has sidelined the 23-year-old right-hander.

The Angels will put Canning back on the 10-day IL just three weeks after the same issue landed the 2017 second-round pick out of UCLA on the shelf.

The move also comes just three days after Canning had perhaps the best start of his career, going seven innings and allowing just one run in leading the Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters it's still too early to determine if Canning will be shut down for the rest of the season.

Canning is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 starts and one relief appearance. He has 96 strikeouts through his first 18 major league games, second in Angels history behind Jered Weaver, who had 100.