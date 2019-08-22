Cubs blow 2 leads, rally for 'season-defining win'

The Cubs and Giants go back and forth combining for seven home runs, as Chicago narrowly escapes with a 12-11 win. (1:00)

CHICAGO -- They're calling it a signature victory. And why not. The Chicago Cubs blew two leads but came back to win 12-11 over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in a wild affair at Wrigley Field.

"We haven't won a game like that all year," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "They scored nine runs in the fifth through the seventh. Teams don't really win when that happens. It's just a good, hard fought, never quit win."

It was the Cubs' fourth win in a row, improving their home record to 43-19. The teams combined to hit seven home runs, including four by the Giants, but Kris Bryant's eighth-inning, two-run blast was the difference maker. The Cubs trailed 11-10 before the home run.

"I mean [Rizzo] said it best to me: That's a season-defining win right there," Bryant said. "I mean, it kind of felt like we weren't supposed to win that game, but it's always nice when you can steal a win from a good team in the Giants."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon agreed.

Maddon has often talked about his team reaching its next level when his offense becomes a little more consistent. The only way the win might have been bigger was if it came on the road, where the Cubs are 25-39 this season.

But that would have deprived more than 40,000 Cubs fans from seeing a heavyweight fight in the batter's box. The teams exchanged blows until Bryant delivered the knockout blow.

"We haven't done that this year," Maddon said. "We haven't scored a lot of runs to win a game when we've given up a lot of runs. That has to happen on occasion."

Bryant added: "I mean it's just that we can do this again. We're scoring runs, they're punching us right back. It's such a back-and-forth game, our bullpen grinding it out. But I love this team, I love the attitude that we have. We've been saying it all along, but we never quit, we never give up, and this is a perfect example of that."