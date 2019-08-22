Pirates waive C Cervelli after he asks for release

The Pittsburgh Pirates requested waivers on veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, who had asked for his release in hopes of landing with a contender, the team said Thursday.

Cervelli, 33, has played in just 34 games this season after suffering the sixth concussion of his career on May 25. He has been rehabbing and was nearing his return.

"As Francisco has worked through his rehabilitation, we have had multiple conversations with him and his agent regarding his projected playing time for the remainder of this season with the Pirates," general manager Neal Huntington said. "Out of respect and appreciation for Francisco, we have chosen to honor his request to be released in order for him to pursue an opportunity that potentially gives him a chance at more playing time, as well as an opportunity this season to compete in the postseason.

Francisco Cervelli suffered his sixth career concussion in May. Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

"We appreciate who Francisco is and all he has done for the Pirates and the city of Pittsburgh. We believe this was the right move for the right reasons and wish Francisco well."

Cervelli, in his 12th major league season, is a career .269 hitter over seven seasons with the New York Yankees and five with the Pirates.

During his rehab, he got work at third base and other infield positions.