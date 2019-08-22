Rays' Lowe done for season with quad strain

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has been ruled out for the season after suffering another injury during his attempted comeback from a right shin bruise, manager Kevin Cash said Thursday.

Lowe suffered a left quad strain during a Triple-A rehab game Wednesday night. It was his fourth rehab game from the shin injury that had kept him out of the majors since July 2.

The rookie had been named as an All-Star replacement when he was injured during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Lowe, 25, finishes the season hitting .276 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs.

The Rays entered Thursday at 74-54, tied with the Oakland Athletics for the American League's second wild-card berth.