Rays' Lowe injures quad, likely done for season

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has likely been ruled out for the season after suffering another injury during his attempted comeback from a right shin bruise, manager Kevin Cash said Thursday.

Lowe suffered a left quad strain during a Triple-A rehab game Wednesday night. It was his fourth rehab game from the shin injury that had kept him out of the majors since July 2.

"He's most likely done for the year," Cash said Thursday. "I think that's the best way to say it. If he comes back early, great."

The rookie had been named as an All-Star replacement when he injured his shin against the Baltimore Orioles.

"From basically July 2, 3 or whatever it was, it's kind of become a disappointment," Cash said. "He's done everything we could ask in the first half for us. Very deserving of being on the All-Star team.

"Unfortunately, the shin injury comes out and now this as he's getting closer. Just not ideal, but we're equipped with some guys that can certainly come in and continue to fill that void. We've been doing it, but we're going to miss him."

Lowe, 25, finishes the season hitting .276 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs.

The Rays entered Thursday at 74-54, tied with the Oakland Athletics for the American League's second wild-card berth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.