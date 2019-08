David Price won't return to the Boston Red Sox rotation on Sunday.

There was a chance the rehabbing lefty could face the Padres in the series finale in San Diego, but manager Alex Cora said that Price instead will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from a cyst on his left wrist. He threw a bullpen session Thursday.

Price hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 4. He is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA this season.