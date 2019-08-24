From emoji nicknames to emotional tributes: The best of MLB Players' Weekend

It's Players' Weekend across baseball, which means it is time for MLB stars to show off their style with creative nicknames on the backs of their jerseys, custom kicks on their feet when they take the diamond, one-of-a-kind bats at the plate and custom gloves in the field.
The start of the weekend has brought some added flair to the game along with some emotional tributes.
Here's a (running) look at the best we've seen -- and keep checking back for more, as we'll be adding to this file all weekend long.
How players are using uniform numbers to break MLB's unwritten rules
The nicknames
The kicks
Derek Holland's #theoffice cleats for #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/hxdoVg5Oa7— Mike Jordan (@mikejordan_art) August 22, 2019
All in the details. 😎@mookiebetts | @davidortiz#PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/zvdz7NAFEb— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2019
Thanos = Joe Musgrove#LosPiratas | #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/TODxrUbCOY— Los Piratas (@piratasbeisbol) August 23, 2019
The swag
The heat. The flavor. The drip. The sauce. 💯🔥 @MLB #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/IJvUNWIogA— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) August 23, 2019
The tributes
.@ChristianYelich is paying tribute to Tyler Skaggs on #PlayersWeekend. pic.twitter.com/4meMWQviTC— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 23, 2019
For our Brother ♥️ #LoveYouTy #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/xhVBULaDKu— Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) August 23, 2019
August 21, 2019