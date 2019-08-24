Mets C Nido exits after being hit in helmet by bat

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido left Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after being struck in the head by Josh Donaldson's bat after the slugger followed through during an at-bat in the sixth inning.

Donaldson chased a high Jacob deGrom 3-2 changeup, and on the follow-through with his swing, he hit Nido in the catcher's helmet. Nido went down to the ground immediately holding the back of his head.

He stayed in the game for the final out of the sixth before giving way to Wilson Ramos when the Mets came out in the seventh.

There was no immediate word on his condition.