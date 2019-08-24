Marlins' Anderson (finger) likely out for season

Miami Marlins outfielder Brian Anderson suffered a broken finger on his left hand in Friday night's 19-11 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies and likely will miss the rest of the season.

Anderson, 26, was injured when he was hit by a 96 mph pitch by Vince Velasquez in the third inning.

"Hopefully I'll be back in six weeks. I'm not exactly sure of the timetable yet,'' said Anderson, who is batting .261 and leads the team with 20 homers and 66 RBIs. "Today was a tough day for me, but I keep looking at it like it was a great day for our team. Like the best day, I could even say, with the way we came back from that streak we had going and with the way our guys fought today, that helped me out a lot.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.