NL batting leader McNeil activated off IL for Mets

The National League batting leader is back for the New York Mets.

Jeff McNeil was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's home game against the Atlanta Braves, where he will be available off the bench.

McNeil went on the IL on Aug. 14 after suffering a hamstring strain when trying to beat out an infield grounder.

The Mets' leadoff hitter told reporters on Saturday that the hamstring "feels normal" and that he expects to be in the lineup on Sunday.

McNeil is batting an NL-best .332 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs.

He rejoins the team in the midst of a pivotal series against the division-leading Braves. The Mets entered Saturday's matchup 10 games back from the Braves and two games back from the wild card.

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated Aaron Altherr for assignment.