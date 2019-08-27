Broxton gets 2-game ban for throwing equipment

NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing a batting glove that hit an umpire after striking out looking.

MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after the 29-year-old Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career.

Broxton threw his bat down, flipped his helmet off and threw one of his batting gloves behind him after a disputed third strike call in the second inning of Monday night's 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees. The batting glove sailed right toward plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.

The league says Broxton is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.

Broxton said he was expecting a fine but was surprised at the suspension. He was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

"That's their decision. I'm going to do whatever I can to appeal it and see what happens. But definitely shocked," Broxton said.