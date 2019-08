Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta will have right shoulder surgery and is done for the season, manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday.

Peralta was removed from Friday night's game after wincing in pain on a swing. He was placed on the injured list Saturday, when he returned to Phoenix for tests on the shoulder.

Peralta is hitting .275 this season in 99 games, with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs.