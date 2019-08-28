Alonso 1st rookie to set team HR mark since '38

NEW YORK -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the odds-on favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year, reached another milestone Tuesday, setting the single-season franchise record by hitting his 42nd home run.

Alonso, 24, took an outside fastball from Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish deep to right field to lead off the fourth inning. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Alonso is the first rookie to set the franchise mark for his team since Johnny Rizzo did it for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1938.

Alonso received a curtain call for his record-setting blast, which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The previous franchise mark of 41 home runs was set by Todd Hundley in 1996 and matched by Carlos Beltran in 2006.

"It's a pleasure to have a fine young player like Pete Alonso break my record," Beltran said in a statement. "I have not met Pete personally, but people have told me he plays the game with passion and doesn't give up on any at-bat. He has had great success in his first year. Again, my congrats, Pete."

Rookies to set team HR record in season Year Player Team 2019 Pete Alonso Mets 1938 Johnny Rizzo Pirates 1934 Hal Trosky Indians 1934 Zeke Bonura White Sox 1930 Wally Berger Braves 1929 Dale Alexander Tigers 1929 Earl Averill Indians

Hundley also praised Alonso in a statement Tuesday night.

"To me, he's more than a power hitter, he's a pure hitter," Hundley said. "I have seen five or six of his games and he keeps getting better and better. He has just had a tremendous year. Congrats, Pete, you deserve all the records you have broken."

Earlier this month, Alonso set the National League rookie record for homers in a season, previously set by Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees holds the major league record for home runs in a season by a rookie with 52 in 2017.