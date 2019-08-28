Indians plan to activate Carrasco on Sunday

The Cleveland Indians plan to activate right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Sunday when rosters expand as long as his bullpen on Thursday goes well, manager Terry Francona told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio on Wednesday.

Carrasco will be used out of the bullpen when he returns, Francona said.

Carrasco has made three minor league appearances during his rehabilitation assignment, most recently pitching for Triple-A Toledo last Sunday when he allowed two hits and a run in an inning pitching out of relief. Overall, he has allowed two hits and a run in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

He was diagnosed in June with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of cancer.

Carrasco, 32, was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts before he made the announcement that he was being treated for leukemia.