Angels' Trout gets day off with minor foot issue

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout got the night off Wednesday for the Angels' game Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, a 3-0 loss for Los Angeles.

Manager Brad Ausmus said an injury at the base of Trout's foot is not considered serious and that Trout has been dealing with it for a couple of weeks. Ausmus added that the team is simply being careful with a planned day off heading into Thursday's off day.

Trout hit his league-leading 43rd home run Tuesday night, a solo shot in a 5-2 win over the visiting Rangers. It gave him 100 RBIs on the season.

Trout has a 1.356 OPS and 11 home runs against Texas this season. Wednesday night, he would have faced Ariel Jurado, against whom he has gone 4-for-6 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Wednesday night is the last time the two teams play this season, so Trout will not have an opportunity to pad his stats. But he doesn't need much help in a season that could rank as his best offensively.

With 28 games left in the season, the two-time MVP has set a career high in homers, and he leads the league in WAR (8.1), on-base percentage (.436), walks (101), runs created (138), times on base (247), AB per homer (10.4) and several other statistical measures.