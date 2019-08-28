Trout gets rest day, sits for Rangers game Wed.

Mike Trout gives the Angels a 5-2 lead over the Rangers with his 43rd home run of the season. (0:29)

Outfielder Mike Trout is getting the night off and is not in the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

With the Angels having an off day Thursday, the star outfielder will get two days off in a row.

Trout hit his league-leading 43rd home run Tuesday night, a solo shot in a 5-2 win over the visiting Rangers. It gave him 100 RBIs on the season.

Trout has a 1.356 OPS and 11 home runs against against Texas this season, and Wednesday night he would have faced Ariel Jurado, against whom he has gone 4 for 6 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Wednesday night is the last time the two teams play this season, so Trout will not have an opportunity to pad his stats. But he doesn't need much help in a season that could rank as his best ever offensively.

With 28 games left in the season, the two-time MVP has set a career high in homers, and he leads the league in WAR (8.1), on-base percentage (.436), walks (101), runs created (138), times on base (247), AB per homer (10.4) and several other statistical measures.