          Melvin: A's 3B Chapman fine after HBP to head

          play
          Junis drills Chapman in head (0:28)

          Jakob Junis hits Matt Chapman in the head with a pitch in the first inning. Chapman would stay in the game before later leaving. (0:28)

          10:25 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Oakland Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is feeling OK and not in the concussion protocol after being hit in the head by a pitch and exiting Wednesday night's road game against the Kansas City Royals.

          A's manager Bob Melvin provided the update to reporters after the 6-4 loss.

          Chapman was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Royals starter Jakob Junis in the first inning, then was checked by a trainer and initially stayed in the game.

          However, after playing third in the bottom of the inning and making it through his second at-bat, he exited.

          Chad Pinder replaced Chapman.

