Melvin: A's 3B Chapman fine after HBP to head

Oakland Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is feeling OK and not in the concussion protocol after being hit in the head by a pitch and exiting Wednesday night's road game against the Kansas City Royals.
A's manager Bob Melvin provided the update to reporters after the 6-4 loss.
Chapman was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Royals starter Jakob Junis in the first inning, then was checked by a trainer and initially stayed in the game.
However, after playing third in the bottom of the inning and making it through his second at-bat, he exited.
Chad Pinder replaced Chapman.