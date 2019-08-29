Melvin: A's 3B Chapman fine after HBP to head

Jakob Junis hits Matt Chapman in the head with a pitch in the first inning. Chapman would stay in the game before later leaving. (0:28)

Oakland Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is feeling OK and not in the concussion protocol after being hit in the head by a pitch and exiting Wednesday night's road game against the Kansas City Royals.

A's manager Bob Melvin provided the update to reporters after the 6-4 loss.

Chapman was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Royals starter Jakob Junis in the first inning, then was checked by a trainer and initially stayed in the game.

However, after playing third in the bottom of the inning and making it through his second at-bat, he exited.

Chad Pinder replaced Chapman.