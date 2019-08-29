        <
          Twins break record for home runs on the road

          4:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Twins broke a major league record for most home runs on the road, getting back-to-back homers in the third inning Thursday for 140.

          Jake Cave led off the third with a solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease to give the AL Central leaders the record. That surpassed the 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

          C.J. Cron followed with a drive to center to give Minnesota 140 long balls on the road.

          The Twins have a major league-leading 260 home runs overall this season.

