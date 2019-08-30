Yankees place Urshela on IL, activate 1B Voit

The New York Yankees activated first baseman Luke Voit while placing third baseman Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list with a left groin injury, the team announced Friday.

Urshela left in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left groin tightness.

The move, which is retroactive to Thursday, hurts Urshela's chances to win the AL batting title.

He is among the league leaders with a .331 average but has only 414 plate appearances. He would need 502 to qualify for the batting title.

Yankees teammate DJ LeMahieu currently leads the AL with a .335 average.

Voit has been out since July 30 with a sports hernia. He played four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 8 for 17 with two homers. The beefy 28-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 homers and an .885 OPS this season.

