Tigers minor leaguer hospitalized after accident

Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata was involved in an accident Friday morning and has been hospitalized.

Numata has spent the bulk of the 2019 season playing for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves. Police told Erie.com that Numata was injured in a skateboarding accident, with officers responding to a man found on the street bleeding from the head early Friday morning.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

"We have been in contact with hospital officials and SeaWolves leadership about his condition," the Tigers said in a statement. "All of us with the Detroit Tigers ask for Chace to be kept in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

Numata, 27, has appeared in 77 games this season for Erie, hitting .239 with four home runs and 26 RBIs.