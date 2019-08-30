Ex-Met Backman arrested in domestic dispute

Former New York Mets second baseman Wally Backman was arrested Friday morning and charged with domestic violence in Riverhead, New York.

The 59-year-old minor league manager was accused Friday of pushing a woman against a wall, twisting her hand and taking her phone so she couldn't call 911.

Backman pleaded not guilty to harassment and criminal mischief charges. He was ordered to stay away from the woman and is due back in court Sept. 17.

Backman was a key member of the 1986 Mets World Series team. He played for the Mets for nine seasons and also spent time with the Twins, Pirates, Phillies and Mariners in a 13-year career.

He is currently manager of the Long Island Ducks, an independent team in the Atlantic League.

The president and general manager of the Ducks, Michael Pfaff, said in a statement Friday afternoon that Backman "categorically denies all charges against him" and will continue as manager of the team.

Backman has had legal problems in the past. In 2004, just four days after he was introduced as Arizona Diamondbacks manager, Backman was fired following revelations that he was arrested twice and had financial problems, and had not been forthcoming with Arizona officials about the issues.

Backman was arrested in 2001 after a fight at his home involving his then-wife and one of her friends in Prineville, Oregon. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to 12 months' probation, ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation and donate $1,000 to the local Boys and Girls Club.

He was arrested, and later convicted, on a driving under the influence charge in Kennewick, Washington, in 2000.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.