The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Muncy left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. An MRI on Friday revealed the fracture. Manager Dave Roberts had said Thursday that initial X-rays were negative.

In a corresponding roster move, Los Angeles activated IF/OF Kristopher Negrón from the 10-day IL.