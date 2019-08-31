Yanks put Sabathia back on IL with knee issue

Luke Voit doesn't miss a beat in his return from the injured list with two hits in the Yankees' loss to Oakland. (0:33)

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with knee inflammation after leaving his start Friday with soreness.

The right knee has bothered him for years, and he experienced discomfort and was pulled after 48 pitches against the Oakland Athletics.

Sabathia, who plans to retire at the end of the season, said Friday that he would get his knee drained Saturday and hoped to be able to pitch again this season.

"That's the plan," he said. "Hopefully I can just get enough rest where it'll calm down, and I'm able to get back out there and throw 90 to 100 pitches."

Sabathia pitched three innings of one-run ball against the A's. He was flexing the surgically repaired knee at times, but appeared to be in a groove before leaving the 1-1 game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he could tell Sabathia was struggling with his knee early in Friday's start.

Asked if he thinks Sabathia will pitch again this season, he said, "I hope so. I mean, I don't want to speculate on that. We'll see as far as treatment goes tomorrow, and then see how he responds to that, and we'll go from there."

Oakland went on to win 8-2, snapping the Yankees' four-game winning streak.

Sabathia, 39, spent time on the injured list to heal his right knee this month, and Friday marked his third start since returning. He said earlier this season that his knee is constantly at least an "eight out of 10" painwise.

Sabathia has 251 wins and surpassed the 3,000-strikeout mark earlier this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.