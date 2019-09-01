Twins break MLB record with 268th HR of season

The Twins set the single-season MLB record with their 268th home run, which comes on a solo shot from Mitch Garver. (0:17)

The Minnesota Twins broke the major league record by hitting their 268th home run of the 2019 season Saturday night.

The Twins hit six home runs in their 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz each hit home runs, with Cruz's 450-foot blast to center field in the top of the eighth inning tying the record. Garver hit the record-setter in the top of the ninth, his second solo shot of the game.

Home Run Kings The Minnesota Twins set the record for home runs in a single season at 268 after a six-homer performance Saturday at the Tigers. Year Team HR Total 2019 Twins 268 2018 Yankees 267 1997 Mariners 264 2005 Rangers 260

The New York Yankees had set the record last season when they hit 267 home runs.

Polanco's home run was his 20th of the season, setting another record for the Twins. Minnesota now has eight players with 20-plus home runs this season, the most by any team in major league history.

The Twins also matched the 2000 Houston Astros' MLB record of five games with six or more home runs in a season.

Saturday's game marked Minnesota's 11th this season with five or more home runs, extending their major league record, but it's the first time in franchise history the Twins have lost such a game.

They had been 49-0 in such games entering Saturday.

ESPN's Stats & Information contributed to this report.