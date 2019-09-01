Twins tie MLB record with 267th HR of season

The Minnesota Twins have tied the major league record by hitting their 267th home run of the 2019 season.

The Twins have hit five home runs Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers. Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz have all hit home runs, with Cruz's 450-foot blast to center in the top of the eighth inning tying the record.

The New York Yankees had set the record last season when they hit 267 home runs.

Polanco's home run was his 20th of the season, setting another record for the Twins. Minnesota now has eight players with 20-plus home runs this season, the most by any team in major league history.

Saturday's game marks the 11th game with five or more home runs this season for the Twins, extending their major league record.

ESPN's Stats & Information contributed to this report.